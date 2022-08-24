Sports

BWF World Championships: MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila beat world No 8 pair of Kim/Anders in round of 32

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila stormed into the round of 16 of the World Championships with a 21-17, 21-16 win over Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen.

FP Sports August 24, 2022 11:23:28 IST
BWF World Championships: MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila beat world No 8 pair of Kim/Anders in round of 32

File image of Indian pair of Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila. Image: Twitter/@PBLIndiaLive

India had a mixed start to Day 3 of the BWF World Championships on Wednesday as the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila caused an upset against the world number 8 Danish duo of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen, while the Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy and Pooja Dandu/Sanajan Santosh lost their respective women's doubles matches in the round of 32.

Arjun and Dhruv stormed into the round of 16 with a 21-17, 21-16 win over 2021 bronze medallists and eight seed Astrup and Rasmussen. The Indian pair's victory over the higher-ranked Danish duo was a result of a strong defence as they kept calm under pressure to secure their first win over a top 10 team.

They will face Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore next.

Elsewhere, Ashwini-Sikki suffered a 15-21, 10-21 loss to China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan. Pooja-Sanjana lost 15-21, 7-21 to South Korea's Shin Seung-chan and Lee So Hee.

Also, in action on Wednesday in the round of 32 matches from India will be HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidami Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 24, 2022 13:35:31 IST

TAGS:

also read

Happy Birthday Lakshya Sen: Top 5 wins of the young shuttler
Badminton

Happy Birthday Lakshya Sen: Top 5 wins of the young shuttler

In 2021, Lakshya Sen's stock increased dramatically as he began routinely defeating higher-ranked opponents.

PV Sindhu out of badminton World Championships after sustaining injury during Commonwealth Games
Badminton

PV Sindhu out of badminton World Championships after sustaining injury during Commonwealth Games

Star shuttler PV Sindhu was ruled out of the upcoming World Championships with a stress fracture on her left ankle and will be out of action till October at least.

Arjun Rehani, Aashi Rawat win DCBA State Badminton Championship singles titles; Abhinav, Ishita win U-19 events
Badminton

Arjun Rehani, Aashi Rawat win DCBA State Badminton Championship singles titles; Abhinav, Ishita win U-19 events

Arjun Rehani won the men's singles Delhi State Badminton Championships on Sunday by defeating Vaibhav Jadhav in the final while the women's singles title went to Aashi Rawat, who defeated Likhita Shrivastava in the final