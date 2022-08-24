MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila stormed into the round of 16 of the World Championships with a 21-17, 21-16 win over Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen.

India had a mixed start to Day 3 of the BWF World Championships on Wednesday as the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila caused an upset against the world number 8 Danish duo of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen, while the Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy and Pooja Dandu/Sanajan Santosh lost their respective women's doubles matches in the round of 32.

Arjun and Dhruv stormed into the round of 16 with a 21-17, 21-16 win over 2021 bronze medallists and eight seed Astrup and Rasmussen. The Indian pair's victory over the higher-ranked Danish duo was a result of a strong defence as they kept calm under pressure to secure their first win over a top 10 team.

UPSET ALERT MD duo @arjunmr & @dhruvkapilaa kept their calm & wall-like defence intact to beat the WR-8 Danish pair in straight games in R32 clash of the #BWFWorldChampionships2022 Well done boys! #BWFWorldChampionships#Tokyo2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/2VTEgsPJ7B — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 24, 2022

They will face Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore next.

Elsewhere, Ashwini-Sikki suffered a 15-21, 10-21 loss to China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan. Pooja-Sanjana lost 15-21, 7-21 to South Korea's Shin Seung-chan and Lee So Hee.

Also, in action on Wednesday in the round of 32 matches from India will be HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidami Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela.

