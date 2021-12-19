Here's how Twitterati reacted to Srikanth claiming silver at the BWF World Championships.

Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday became the first Indian male shuttler to win a silver medal at the BWF World Championships. Singapore's Loh Kean Yew defeated Kidambi in the summit clash 21-15, 22-20, the encounter lasting 43 minutes.

This is the first time that a men's player from Singapore has won gold at the BWF World Championships.

The 12th-seeded Indian came out all guns blazing and took an early 9-3 lead, but Yew bounced back, winning the first game 21-15. Kidambi was left with all to do in the second game if he wanted to keep his hopes alive of walking away with a gold medal.

Yew carried on with his momentum and he wrapped up the match in straight games.

On Saturday, Srikanth had created history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to enter the final in the men's singles category of the BWF World Championships in Huelva.

In an all-Indian battle, former world number one Srikanth rallied to defeat Lakshya Sen by 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thriller that lasted for one hour and nine minutes.

Twitterati were all praise for Srikanth for his efforts despite going down in the final. Here are some reactions:

Hold your head up high, you both!

This is just the beginning

No dishonour in losing to an opponent in his purple patch. We are sure you will be champion next time. Congratulations to former world no. 1 @srikidambi on the well deserved Silver. Well played @lakshya_sen for the bronze. Good to see Indian shuttlers among medals. pic.twitter.com/QIFK1Y9L4B — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) December 19, 2021





The resurgence of Kidambi Srikanth?

not to be, but hopefully Srikanth can kick off from here and head back towards the top of the rankings. first indian male player to win a world championship silver — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 19, 2021

Expectations are high!

All of them @srikidambi and @lakshya_sen and @PRANNOYHSPRI have given Indian badminton hope going into 2022. Fantastic tournament for India. 2 Multi discipline games in 2022 and hoping for some good stuff from all of then. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 19, 2021

Well done Kidambi Srikanth. The only male Indian to ever have played in the BWF World Championship Final. You were absolutely brilliant but Loh Kean Yew was an absolute beast. Final Scores.

Srikanth 15-21 Yew, Srikanth 20-22 Yew — Sayak (@sayakdd28) December 19, 2021

Two medals from a kind draw. Kidambi Srikanth rediscovering himself. Lakshya Sen showing where he could go from here. #Huelva2021 #BWC2021 pic.twitter.com/k722BDI81t — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) December 19, 2021

With inputs from ANI