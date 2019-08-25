BWF World Championships 2019: 'Masterclass from PV Sindhu', twitter reacts to Indian badminton star's historic gold medal win

Third time's the charm for PV Sindhu as the Indian badminton star showed terrific form to destroy Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the BWF World Championships 2019 and take home the gold medal.

She also became the first Indian ever to win a gold medal at the World Championships. Such was her dominance that it took her mere 37 minutes to beat her opponent in the final. She missed out on the gold medal last two times, losing against Okuhara in 2017 and to Carolina Marin in 2018.

Twitterati celebrated her massive win, with fellow badminton player Kidambi Srikanth calling her performance a 'true masterclass'. Here are some of the reactions:

Hyderabad: Family of PV Sindhu celebrates after she became the first Indian to win BWF World Championships gold medal in Basel, Switzerland. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/TgqAY9e3ea — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019

The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she’s pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2019

That was nothing short of a masterclass from @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations, World Champion! #BWFWorldChampionships2019 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 25, 2019

PV Sindhu creates history by becoming the first-ever Indian to claim gold in BWF World Badminton Championships! India is proud of @Pvsindhu1 My hearty congratulations! Govt will continue to provide best support & facilities to produce champions. #BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/LxWzQirTXh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 25, 2019

"These are the moments you dream of," says Harsha Bhogle.

When you start playing a sport, these are the moments you dream of. #BWFWorldChampionships2019 @Pvsindhu1 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 25, 2019

Hearty congratulations to PV Sindhu for creating history & becoming the first Indian to clinch Badminton World Championships gold by defeating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara #BWFWorldChampionships 2019 finals. The entire nation is proud of your stupendous achievement @Pvsindhu1#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/SaLOV790oh — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 25, 2019

Incredible! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the #BadmintonWorldChampionships by beating Nazomi Okuhara of Japan in a stunning game. This is a historic moment for all of us. I am thrilled with joy. India is proud.#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/g9CpCgO58I — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 25, 2019

PV Sindhu#BadmintonWorldChampionships

2013 Copenhagen - Bronze

2014 Guangzhou - Bronze

2017 Nanjing - Silver

2018 Glasgow - Silver

2019 Basel - GOLD#BWFWorldChampionships2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 25, 2019