You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

BWF World Championships 2019: 'Masterclass from PV Sindhu', twitter reacts to Indian badminton star's historic gold medal win

Sports FP Sports Aug 25, 2019 19:17:52 IST

  • Third time's the charm for PV Sindhu as the Indian badminton star showed terrific form to destroy Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final.

  • She also became the first Indian ever to win a gold medal at the World Championships.

  • She missed out on the gold medal last two times, losing against Okuhara in 2017 and to Carolina Marin in 2018.

Third time's the charm for PV Sindhu as the Indian badminton star showed terrific form to destroy Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the BWF World Championships 2019 and take home the gold medal.

She also became the first Indian ever to win a gold medal at the World Championships. Such was her dominance that it took her mere 37 minutes to beat her opponent in the final. She missed out on the gold medal last two times, losing against Okuhara in 2017 and to Carolina Marin in 2018.

Twitterati celebrated her massive win, with fellow badminton player Kidambi Srikanth calling her performance a 'true masterclass'. Here are some of the reactions:

"These are the moments you dream of," says Harsha Bhogle.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 19:17:52 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores