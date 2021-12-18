Follow the live updates on the BWF World Championships semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen on our live blog

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the much-awaited semi-final meeting between Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, both of whom are assured a medal in the ongoing BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain. The winner of this game will then compete against the winner of the other men's singles semi-final Anders Antonsen and Loh Kean Yew in the gold medal match on Sunday.

Only two Indian shuttlers have won a medal at the BWF World Championships men's singles in the past — Prakash Padukone in 1983 and B Sai Praneeth in 2019, both bronze. After tonight, one of either Lakshya or Srikanth stands the chance of becoming the first ever to win a gold or silver in the category

Preview: India, on Friday, were assured of two medals at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain after ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and young Lakshya Sen advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament, eventually setting up what promises to be a thrilling all-Indian last four clash between the duo.

However, it was the end of PV Sindhu’s campaign as she failed to defend the title she won in 2019, losing to Tai Tzu Ying 17-21, 13-21 in the quarter-finals.

While Srikanth had it easy against Dutch shuttler Mark Caljouw, winning the contest 21-8, 21-7, Lakshya was made to work hard before overcoming Zhao Junpeng with a scoreline of 21-15, 15-21, 22-20.

Only two other men have won medals at the World Championships — Prakash Padukone (1983, bronze), and B Sai Praneeth (2019, bronze). And come Saturday, there will be an Indian man in the finals of the World Championships courtesy the result of Srikanth-Lakshya contest.

Let’s take a look at when and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen match:

When is the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen?

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will take place on 18 December, Saturday.

Where is the semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen?

The semi-final between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will be held at Huelva, Spain.

What time does the match start?

The day's matches are scheduled to start from 2.30 pm IST.

How can I follow the match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network, with LIVE streaming on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow LIVE updates on Firstpost.com.

