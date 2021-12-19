Follow the latest update on the BWF World Championships men's singles final between India's Kidambi Srikanth and Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew on our live blog

Kidambi Srikanth won the coin toss, and he chooses to serve. Let the final begin!

Has been a some contest so far. Srikanth had conceded a 1-3 lead early on, before collecting eight straight points. Yew then fights back winning the next four points to keep the Indian on his toes. Srikanth ends the first half of Game 1 ahead by four points and has the advantage in his favour.

Loh takes Game 1 , and has one foot on top of the men’s singles podium! Has been a rapid-fire contest so far, with the first game taking 16 minutes. Srikanth had similarly lost the first game to Lakshya, before mounting a comeback and winning the next two. Can he pull off something similar tonight?

Advantage Loh at the halfway stage in Game 2 after reeling off five straight points! The Singaporean will hope to close this out in clinical fashion.

LOH KEAN YEW IS THE WORLD CHAMPION! Seals the deal in straight games as Kidambi Srikanth wins silver, the first Indian to do so in the men’s singles category! Srikanth fights hard till the very end, going level with Loh at 20-all, but the Singaporean keeps his calm and seals the deal in style in the end.

Srikanth has been really impressive with his net and cross-court play, and has managed to keep himself marginally ahead of the more agile Singaporean.

Loh has two championship points, and from there Srikanth manages to go level! What a contest this is turning out to be!

Proud moment for Indian badminton too with two try-colour flags going up along with a Singaporean and a Danish flag during the medal ceremony, with Srikanth and Lakshya Sen taking India’s medal tally at the BWF World Championships to 12, four of those coming in men’s singles.

Loh, who stood out for his agile tiger-like leaps across the court and lightning-quick reflexes that proved too quick for Srikanth, gets teary-eyed on the podium as the Singaporean national flag is hoisted above the others and the national anthem is played out at the venue.

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the 2021 BWF World Championships. For the second time in a row, India have secured more than one medal in the competition with Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen winning silver and bronze respectively. With this year's edition in Huelva, Spain coming to an end, Tokyo gears up to host the annual showpiece event next year.

Semi-final report: Kidambi Srikanth created history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian shuttler to enter the final in the men's singles category of the BWF World Championships in Huelva.

In an all-Indian battle, former world number one Srikanth rallied to defeat Lakshya Sen by 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thriller that lasted for one hour and nine minutes.

Sri will now clash in the gold medal match against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, who defeated Denmark's Anders Antonsen 23-21, 21-14 in the final game of Day 7 on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Indian who was chasing the game at the start entered the first game interval with an 11-8 lead. But Kidambi soon showed his experience and leveled the game at 17-17 after the resumption.

However, Sen didn't lose his composure and forced the 12th-seeded Indian to do errors under pressure with some deft touches. He took four straight points to wrap up the first game.

Simmering backhands and brilliant net play were on display at the start of the second game as world No 19 raced to an 8-4 lead. But his senior compatriot fought back strongly and took the two-point lead at the mid-game break.

With momentum on his side, the 28-year-old Indian widened the gap with a 16-12 lead. Sen tried to claw back in the game but Srikanth held his nerves to force the decider.

The third game went back and forth as both shuttlers found themselves level at 7-7. But it was the unseeded Indian who took the three points advantage in the mid-game interval of the deciding game. After the change of ends, Srikanth clawed his way back into the game by leveling the score at 13-13 and soon took the lead at 19-16. The former World number one then held his nerves to seal the spot in the summit clash.

On Friday, for a place in the last-4, Lakshya Sen defeated Zhao Jun Peng in a thriller. Battling at court 2, the Indian went past the Chinese shuttler by 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 in a titanic one hour and seven minutes clash.

On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mark Caljouw to cruise into the semi-finals of the Championships. Former world number one Indian thrashed the Dutch shuttler by 21-8, 21-7 in a contest that lasted for just 26 minutes.

With inputs from ANI