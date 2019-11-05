Associate Partner

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

BWF China Open 2019: PV Sindhu stunned by World No 42 Pai Yu Po in opening round; HS Prannoy ousted

Sports Press Trust of India Nov 05, 2019 11:34:26 IST

  • World No 6 Sindhu has also made early exits in China, Korea and Denmark after her World Championships title.

  • Sindhu suffered a shock defeat to World No 42 Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei in the opening round of China Open.

  • HS Prannoy, who recently recovered from dengue, faltered in the opening round, losing 17-21 18-21 to Rasmus Gemke.

World Champion PV Sindhu suffered a shock defeat to lower-ranked Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei in the opening round to be ousted from the $700,000 China Open on Tuesday.

BWF China Open 2019: PV Sindhu stunned by World No 42 Pai Yu Po in opening round; HS Prannoy ousted

File image of PV Sindhu. AFP

World No 6 Sindhu, who made early exits in China, Korea and Denmark, lost 13-21, 21-18, 19-21 to World No 42 Pai in a 74-minute women's singles match here.

However, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, ranked 30th, beat Canada's Joshua Hurlburt-Yu and Josephine Wu 21-19, 21-19 to make a positive start in the mixed doubles competition.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy, who has recently recovered from dengue, faltered in the opening round, losing 17-21, 18-21 to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 11:34:26 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores