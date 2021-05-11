Burak Yilmaz, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar nominated for Ligue 1 player of the year
Mbappe is still Ligue 1's top scorer this term with 25 goals, six clear of Ben Yedder and Depay, but Neymar has endured a frustrating season, netting only eight times while spending time sidelined through injury, suspension and after contracting coronavirus.
Lille striker Burak Yilmaz and Paris Saint-Germain pair Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have been named among the five nominees for the Ligue 1 players' player of the season award, the French league (LFP) announced Tuesday.
Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder and Lyon forward Memphis Depay make up the list.
Turkey veteran Yilmaz has hit a rich vein of form in the closing stages of the campaign, netting six times in five matches to put Lille on the brink of a shock title success.
Lille need just four points from their final two games against Saint-Etienne and Angers to secure their first Ligue 1 triumph since 2011.
Reigning champions PSG are in danger of failing to win the league for only the second time in nine seasons.
