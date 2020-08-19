Bunesliga: Borussia Dortmund sign teenage sensation Reiner on season-long loan from Real Madrid
Reinier, 18, arrived in Spain from Flamengo, with whom he won the Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League, and the Brazilian league last season.
Madrid: Real Madrid's Brazilian teenage sensation Reinier has been loaned to Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund until 20 June, 2022, the Spanish outfit announced Wednesday.
The under-23 international touched down at Real in February, having signed a six-and-a-half-year contract through until June 2026.
Reinier, 18, arrived in Spain from Flamengo, with whom he won the Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League, and the Brazilian league last season.
At Madrid, Reinier played three matches for Real's reserve team, Castilla, scoring two goals and providing one assist.
In the previous season, Dortmund had Madrid's Achraf Hakimi on loan at the club.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Champions League: David Silva has last shot at European glory before Manchester City goodbye
Silva has a final shot at the one major trophy missing from his impressive collection, which includes winners' medals with Spain from the World Cup and two European championships.
LaLiga: Barcelona fire coach Quique Setien after 8-2 mauling, board promises 'profound changes' in future
A replacement to Setien was not immediately announced but Spanish media said Dutch coach Ronald Koeman was the front-runner to take charge. The former Barcelona defender was reportedly already in Barcelona.
LaLiga: David Silva joins Real Sociedad on two-year deal after departure from Manchester City
Silva won 11 domestic trophies in his time in Manchester and is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's finest imports.