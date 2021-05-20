Bundesliga: World Cup winner Sami Khedira to retire at end of Hertha Berlin's season
Despite a career plagued by injury, Khedira insists the 'intensity, pain and agony were worth it at the end of the day'. He added, 'I have to say that the football business is tough as nails.'
Berlin: Sami Khedira will retire when the Bundesliga season finishes this weekend, the former Germany midfielder announced on Wednesday.
"It's a pretty tough step, but the only right one. 15 years of professional football have left their mark," Hertha Berlin's Khedira told reporters in the German capital.
Khedira, a World Cup winner in 2014, made the last of his 77 appearances for his national team in the infamous 2-0 defeat to South Korea four years later in Russia, when the holders crashed out at the group stage.
The 34-year-old started his career at Stuttgart, where he won the 2007 Bundesliga title.
He joined Real Madrid after the 2010 World Cup finals, recovering from a serious knee injury at the start of 2013/14 to win that season's Champions League final.
Khedira won a World Cup winners medal in Brazil despite having to withdraw from Germany's starting line-up before the final after picking up an injury during the warm-up.
He switched to Juventus in 2015, but after winning five Serie A titles, he did not make a single appearance for Juve this season before signing for Hertha in February until the end of the campaign.
He has been restricted by injury to eight Bundesliga games.
Despite a career plagued by injury, Khedira insists the "intensity, pain and agony were worth it at the end of the day".
"At the same time," he added, "I have to say that the football business is tough as nails."
also read
Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski equals Gerd Mueller's record; Hertha Berlin safe
Bayern's players, substitutes and team staff formed a guard of honour for Lewandowski to run through after he tied Müller's 49-year-old record with a penalty in the 26th minute in Freiburg.
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin dismiss Jens Lehmann as advisor for racist jibe
Jens Lehmann was dismissed for making a jibe about a TV pundit's race via WhatsApp.
European football weekend: LaLiga title race reaches fever pitch, Bayern Munich on brink and derby in Ligue 1
It might not be a winner-takes-all clash like in 2014, victory could give either Atletico Madrid or Barcelona the momentum needed to go on and claim the title.