Bundesliga: Wolfsburg defender John Brooks scores late equaliser to dent Eintracht Frankfurt's Champions League bid

Berlin: American defender John Brooks scored in the 90th minute to give Wolfsburg a 1-1 home draw with Eintracht on Monday and dent the visitors' Champions League hopes.

Eintracht had taken the lead in the 78th minute as Jonathan De Guzman scored 10 minutes after coming on. When a deflected shot angled across the penalty area the Canadian outmuscled Josuha Guilavogui and then guided the ball past Pavao Pervan from close range.

Eintracht have a Europa League semifinal against Chelsea at the start of May and were seeking breathing room in the race for the fourth Bundesliga spot in next season's Champions League. But with a victory that would have put them four points clear of Borussia Monchengladbach in their grasp, the Frankfurt defence went missing.

After the visitors gave the ball away in midfield, their ragged back line allowed Felix Klaus to race into space on the right.

When he crossed, Brooks, sprinting up from central defence, was alone in front of goal to boot the ball into the roof of the net.

Brooks had a chance to win the game with a header in added time.

The draw kept Wolfsburg in ninth, four points behind Hoffenheim in the last potential Europa League berth.

