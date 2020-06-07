You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen's hopes of survival dented by narrow defeat to Wolfsburg

Sports The Associated Press Jun 07, 2020 19:54:28 IST

Bremen: Wolfsburg took a step toward the Europa League and Werder Bremen moved closer to a historic relegation from the Bundesliga as Wolfsburg won their meeting 1-0 on Sunday.

Bundesliga: Werder Bremens hopes of survival dented by narrow defeat to Wolfsburg

Bremen's Yuya Osako vies with Wolfsburg's Marin Pongracic and Xaver Schlager for the ball. AP

Both teams' players kneeled around the centre circle before the start in an anti-racism gesture following the protests across the United States.

They were heading for a largely uneventful 0-0 draw in torrential rain before the 82nd minute, when Wolfsburg's substitute winger Felix Klaus curled in a cross from the right and Wout Weghorst met it with a bouncing header into the Werder goal.

The result leaves Werder, last a German champion in 2009, in 17th place and facing relegation. That would mean only its second season outside the top division since the Bundesliga was founded.

Werder hasn't won at home in the league since 1 September. It is six points off safety and three off Fortuna Düsseldorf in the relegation playoff spot. Wolfsburg climbs above Hoffenheim into sixth place and a Europa League spot.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2020 19:54:28 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World Food Safety Day 2020: Seven hygienic food practices you should follow for a healthy life

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 07 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 07 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres