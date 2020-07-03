Bundesliga: Werder Bremen play out 0-0 draw against Heidenheim in first leg of relegation playoff
Werder Bremen, who finished third from bottom in the top division, will have to do without captain Niklas Moisander for the second leg on Monday after he was sent off late with his second yellow card for a poor challenge.
Werder Bremen's Bundesliga future remained in doubt after being held to a 0-0 draw by second-division Heidenheim in the first leg of their relegation-promotion playoff on Thursday.
Bremen, who finished third from bottom in the top division, will have to do without captain Niklas Moisander for the second leg on Monday after he was sent off late with his second yellow card for a poor challenge.
Florian Kohfeldt’s side was relieved not to concede in injury time when Heidenheim defender Timo Beermann headed just wide from Marc Schnatterer’s corner.
It was the closest either side came to scoring in a game of few opportunities played in heavy rain from a summer thunderstorm.
Heidenheim, based in the state of Baden-Württemberg in southwestern Germany, are bidding to reach the Bundesliga for the first time. The team has been coached by Frank Schmidt since 2007, making the 46-year-old the longest serving coach at one team in Germany.
Schmidt previously played for the club and took over as coach on an interim basis when Heidenheim was playing at the local fifth-tier Oberliga level. The team earned promotion in Schmidt’s first season and won the fourth-tier regional league for promotion to the third division in his second. Five seasons later, Heidenheim won the third division for promotion to the second. This is the club’s first shot at playing in the top division.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Chelsea complete signing of striker Timo Werner from German club RB Leipzig
Chelsea have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign striker Timo Werner, who is set to join the English side in July, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says football transfer fees, salaries will drop post COVID-19
In the coming season fans should not expect any big spending as clubs undergo cost-cutting operations, Rummenigge said.
Bundesliga: German Football League considering 18 September as start date for 2020-21 season
The 2020-21 Bundesliga season has to end in time for the European Championship, which was pushed back a year amid the coronavirus pandemic and will start 11 June, 2021.