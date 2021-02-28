Bundesliga: Union Berlin striker Max Kruse scores on return from injury in draw against Hoffenheim

Making his first appearance since his injury in the Berlin derby back in December, the former Germany international netted his seventh goal of the season in a hard-fought draw in Berlin.

Berlin: Union Berlin striker Max Kruse celebrated his long-awaited return from injury with a goal on Sunday as the capital club were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim.

Making his first appearance since his injury in the Berlin derby back in December, the former Germany international netted his seventh goal of the season in a hard-fought draw in Berlin.

Kruse gave Union the lead from the penalty spot on nine minutes, smashing the ball into the top corner after Florian Grillitsch brought down Christopher Trimmel.

Hoffenheim equalised through an own-goal shortly before the half-hour mark, Nico Schlotterbeck knocking the ball into his own net as he tried to challenge Togolese striker Ihlas Bebou.

Pavel Kaderabek appeared to have scored a winner for Hoffenheim ten minutes from time, but the goal was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

The draw sees Union hold onto seventh place while Hoffenheim remain in 11th.