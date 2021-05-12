Forsberg has signed a three-year extension to his existing deal. He was part of the Leipzig squad promoted to the Bundesliga in 2016 and that reached the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Berlin: Sweden playmaker Emil Forsberg has become the third RB Leipzig player in the last week to commit to the Bundesliga high-fliers until 2025, the German Cup finalists announced Wednesday.

Forsberg has signed a three-year extension to his existing deal. He was part of the Leipzig squad promoted to the Bundesliga in 2016 and that reached the Champions League semi-finals last season.

The 29-year-old has made 211 appearances for Leipzig since his 2015 transfer from Malmo.

He joins Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara, 23, and Hungarian goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, 31, in penning an extension with the club until 2025.

Leipzig face Dortmund in the German Cup final on Thursday. It will be their second final appearance having lost the 2019 showpiece to Bayern Munich at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

"Promotion to the Bundesliga, playing in the Champions League and now for the second time in the German Cup final. These have been great and emotional years and I only want to continue this awesome time with RB Leipzig," said Forsberg.

With two games left, Leipzig are second in Germany's top flight but head coach Julian Nagelsmann will leave at the end of the season to take charge of Bayern.

Jesse Marsch, currently coach at Leipzig's sister club Red Bull Salzburg, will replace Nagelsmann.