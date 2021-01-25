Bundesliga: Struggling Hertha Berlin reappoint Hungarian Pal Dardai as coach in bid to avoid relegation
Dardai stood down as Hertha boss in June 2019 but replaces the sacked Bruno Labbadia with the side two points away from the relegation play-off spot after just two wins since December.
Berlin: Hungarian Pal Dardai has been named Hertha Berlin coach 19 months after leaving the position, the Bundesliga strugglers announced on Monday.
The 44-year-old had been in charge of the U16s and holds the club record of 373 appearances.
"Nobody needs telling what Hertha BSC means to me, so there was no doubt in my mind that I would be ready to help out in this situation," he said in a statement.
"I am looking forward to the challenge and working together with the team," he added.
Labbadia and general manager Michael Preetz were fired following Saturday's home defeat to Werder Bremen.
Last year, Labbadia had taken over from ex-Germany forward Jurgen Klinsmann who had lasted just 10 games.
The capital city side spent around 100 million euros ($122 million) in transfers last season, funded by the club's wealthy backer Lars Windhorst.
Dardai's first game in charge during his second spell will be Saturday's trip to Eintracht Frankfurt before hosting leaders Bayern Munich on 5 February.
