Bundesliga: Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan agrees permanent move to RB Leipzig
According to local media in Strasbourg, Leipzig are paying around 15 million euros ($17.9 million), for the defender who has played 44 times for the Alsace outfit since joining the club in July 2017. He has two France under-20 caps.
Strasbourg: Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan will join RB Leipzig at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 team announced on Monday.
According to local media in Strasbourg, Leipzig are paying around 15 million euros ($17.9 million), for the defender who has played 44 times for the Alsace outfit since joining the club in July 2017. He has two France under-20 caps.
The 20-year-old becomes the latest promising defender to leave a French club for the Bundesliga.
Last week Borussia Dortmund announced they had signed Soumaila Coulibaly, 17, from Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy for next season.
Our new No. 2 coming 🔜
🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig #Simakan pic.twitter.com/e9oqdMo6yp
— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 22, 2021
Last summer, PSG lost another promising defender to the Bundesliga when 18-year-old Tanguy Kouassi joined Bayern Munich. Both were at the end of their contracts.
Simakan underwent surgery on his left knee in January. He is rehabilitating and should be back on the pitch in the coming weeks for Strasbourg, who are 15th in Ligue 1.
Leipzig, second in the Bundesliga, said Simakan had signed for five seasons.
Leipzig are reportedly losing another French defender, Dayot Upamecano, in the summer to Bayern, who German media say was his first choice among clubs prepared to activate his 43 million euro release clause.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Champions League preview: Juventus gear up for must-win match against Porto; Dortmund face Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund concerns over star striker Erling Haaland possibly missing Sevilla’s visit were eased on Monday when the Norwegian could take a full part in training.
Champions League: Dortmund's Erling Haaland fit for Sevilla clash despite leaving pitch injured against Bayern
Haaland, 20, who has scored 29 goals in 28 games this season, had been a doubt after leaving the pitch on the hour mark of Saturday's Bundesliga loss at Bayern Munich.
Champions League: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane score as Liverpool ease past RB Leipzig to enter quarter-final
After six successive defeats at Anfield and dropping to eighth place in the Premier League, Klopp's men looked relieved to be away from home, with the second leg also played in the Hungarian capital due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.