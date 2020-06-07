Bundesliga: Schalke's winless run continues in draw against Union Berlin; Wolfsburg beat Werder Bremen

Berlin: Schalke 04 scored for only the second time in their last five Bundesliga games to rescue a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Sunday but equalled a club record by going 12 consecutive league games without a win, while Werder Bremen's fight against relegation hit a road bump in the shape of Wolfsburg.

The Royal Blues, who were battling for a Champions League spot midway through the season, have now failed to win since 17 January and stayed in 10th place on 38 points. Union climb up to 13th on 32.

The hosts got off to a strong start and had carved out three good chances before Robert Andrich was sent clear by Anthony Ujah in the 11th minute to beat keeper Alexander Nubel.

Union still had Schalke on the backfoot when the visitors equalised against the run of play thanks to a low drive from Everton’s on-loan full-back Jonjoe Kenny.

Schalke’s Nuebel came to the rescue in the 87th, denying Keven Schlotterbeck from point-blank range.

Relegation-threatened Werder continue poor run of form

Wolfsburg took a step toward the Europa League and Werder Bremen moved closer to a historic relegation from the Bundesliga as Wolfsburg won their meeting 1-0 on Sunday.

Both teams' players kneeled around the centre circle before the start in an anti-racism gesture following the protests across the United States.

They were heading for a largely uneventful 0-0 draw in torrential rain before the 82nd minute, when Wolfsburg's substitute winger Felix Klaus curled in a cross from the right and Wout Weghorst met it with a bouncing header into the Werder goal.

The result leaves Werder, last a German champion in 2009, in 17th place and facing relegation. That would mean only their second season outside the top division since the Bundesliga was founded.

Werder haven't won at home in the league since 1 September. They are six points off safety and three off Fortuna Düsseldorf in the relegation playoff spot. Wolfsburg climb above Hoffenheim into sixth place and a Europa League spot.

With inputs from AP and Reuters.