Bundesliga: Sandro Wagner leaves Bayern Munich to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda for reported €5 million

Shanghai: Bayern Munich forward Sandro Wagner on Wednesday joined Tianjin Teda in the Chinese Super League (CSL) for a reported transfer fee of about five million euros.

A growing number of players are leaving Europe for China and typically earn much higher wages, although Chinese football authorities have moved to cool the transfer market.

The 31-year-old former Germany international started just once for Bundesliga champions Bayern this season and failed to make the squad for their past two games.

Wagner joined Bayern from Hoffenheim for 13 million euros last January to provide cover for Robert Lewandowski.

Teda and Bayern simultaneously announced Wagner's latest move in brief social media posts.

Chinese media said that Teda paid about five million euros for the forward, though German daily Bild had said previously that Bayern wanted more than that.

The Chinese club are coached by Uli Stielike, who was part of the West Germany side that won the 1980 European Championship.

Teda have struggled in the CSL in recent years, and finished just outside the relegation zone last season.

