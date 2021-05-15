Sports

Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski equals Gerd Mueller's scoring record with goal against Freiburg

Lewandowski, FIFA's best male player of 2020, has equalled Mueller's record, scored over 34 games in 1971/72, in just 28 league games this season due to last month's knee injury and squad rotation.

Agence France-Presse May 15, 2021 20:43:17 IST
Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski equals Gerd Mueller's scoring record with goal against Freiburg

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring a goal. AP

Berlin: Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old scoring record as the Bayern Munich striker netted his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season at Freiburg on Saturday.

Lewandowski, FIFA's best male player of 2020, has equalled Mueller's record, scored over 34 games in 1971/72, in just 28 league games this season due to last month's knee injury and squad rotation.

Lewandowski converted a penalty after 26 minutes to equal the league's record.

The game was briefly halted after Lewandowski equalled Mueller's milestone as his Bayern teammates made a guard-of-honour on the side of the pitch which the smiling 32-year-old ran through.

Lewandowski can still break Mueller's record as Bayern, who were last weekend crowned Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season, have one match left, at home to Augsburg next Saturday.

The Poland striker is set to be crowned the Bundesliga's top-scorer for the sixth time in eight seasons.

Updated Date: May 15, 2021 20:43:17 IST

TAGS:

also read

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich crowned champions after Borussia Dortmund beat RB Leipzig
Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich crowned champions after Borussia Dortmund beat RB Leipzig

England winger Jadon Sancho netted twice in Dortmund's home win, a result that meant Bayern become champions without kicking a ball before their home game against Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday evening.

European football matchday: Manchester City, Bayern Munich on verge of winning league titles
Sports

European football matchday: Manchester City, Bayern Munich on verge of winning league titles

The Spanish league has a decisive match when third-placed Barcelona host leader Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou Stadium.

Outgoing Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick hot favourite to replace Joachim Loew as Germany coach
Sports

Outgoing Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick hot favourite to replace Joachim Loew as Germany coach

Flick, whose successful reign as Bayern manager will come to an end this season, has got the backing of Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff.