Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski, Benjamin Pavard score as Bayern win on return; Cologne held by Mainz

Sports FP Sports May 18, 2020 00:04:48 IST

Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin 2-0 in their first game for more than two months as the German football league’s restart continued on Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski scored from a penalty and Benjamin Pavard with a header as Bayern remained unbeaten in 2020.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring. AP

It was Lewandowski’s 40th goal of the season in all competitions. That’s the fifth straight season he’s hit that mark.

Bayern restored a four-point lead over second-place Borussia Dortmund, which beat Schalke 4-0 on Saturday.

Cologne rescue draw against Mainz

Elsewhere, Cologne squandered a two-goal lead and had to sweat to rescue a point in their 2-2 draw with visitors Mainz 05.

Cologne, looking for their fourth straight league win, thought they had wrapped up the match played without spectators after early goals in each half.

Pierre Kunde Malong (R) of FSV Mainz 05 is challenged by Jonas Hector of 1. FC Koeln. AP

Pierre Kunde Malong (R) of FSV Mainz 05 is challenged by Jonas Hector of 1. FC Koln. AP

Despite the lack of fans, Cologne had some support as about 1,300 season-ticket holders sent in their favourite club items — team shirts, scarves or stuffed animals — which were draped over the empty seats

Mark Uth converted a sixth-minute penalty he won himself and Florian Kainz headed in a perfect Dominick Drexler cross at the far post in the 52nd minute.

But Mainz, led by former Cologne coach Achim Beierlorzer, cut the deficit through Taiwo Awoniyi in the 61st and levelled 11 minutes later thanks to Kunde Malong’s 30-metre solo run and fine finish from inside the box. They also went close to scoring a third in the final minutes.

Cologne remained 10th in the standings on 33 points while Mainz moved four points above the relegation playoff spot.

With inputs from AP and Reuters. 

Updated Date: May 18, 2020 00:04:48 IST



