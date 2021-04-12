Bundesliga: RB Leipzig sign Monaco loanee Benjamin Henrichs on permanent deal

Henrichs, 24, has spent 2020/21 on loan in Leipzig, but the German club has given him a contract until 2025 after he made his 15th appearance this season and set up a goal in Saturday's 4-1 thrashing of Werder Bremen.

Berlin: Bundesliga high-fliers RB Leipzig confirmed Monday they have signed Monaco loanee Benjamin Henrichs on a permanent deal.

Henrichs, 24, has spent 2020/21 on loan in Leipzig, but the German club has given him a contract until 2025 after he made his 15th appearance this season and set up a goal in Saturday's 4-1 thrashing of Werder Bremen.

The transfer fee is reportedly around 15 million euros ($18 million).

After missing three months this season with a knee injury, Henrichs said he wants to help second-placed Leizpig break Bayern Munich's iron-grip on the Bundesliga title.

"I feel very comfortable here and I'm happy that I'm now going into the next few years with RB Leipzig," said Henrichs in a statement.

"I'm leaving this season's injury behind me and want to go on the attack with this team."

He can play as a wing-back on the right or slot into the defensive midfield and wants to add to his five appearances for Germany.

Henrichs was part of the youthful German squad which won the 2017 Confederations Cup, but his last international appearance was as a replacement in the 6-0 thrashing by Spain last November.

"He has had a bit of bad luck with injury this season, but as a German international he plays at a high quality and can be used in a variety of positions," said Leipzig sports director Markus Kroesche.