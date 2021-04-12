Bundesliga: RB Leipzig sign Monaco loanee Benjamin Henrichs on permanent deal
Henrichs, 24, has spent 2020/21 on loan in Leipzig, but the German club has given him a contract until 2025 after he made his 15th appearance this season and set up a goal in Saturday's 4-1 thrashing of Werder Bremen.
Berlin: Bundesliga high-fliers RB Leipzig confirmed Monday they have signed Monaco loanee Benjamin Henrichs on a permanent deal.
Henrichs, 24, has spent 2020/21 on loan in Leipzig, but the German club has given him a contract until 2025 after he made his 15th appearance this season and set up a goal in Saturday's 4-1 thrashing of Werder Bremen.
The transfer fee is reportedly around 15 million euros ($18 million).
After missing three months this season with a knee injury, Henrichs said he wants to help second-placed Leizpig break Bayern Munich's iron-grip on the Bundesliga title.
"I feel very comfortable here and I'm happy that I'm now going into the next few years with RB Leipzig," said Henrichs in a statement.
"I'm leaving this season's injury behind me and want to go on the attack with this team."
He can play as a wing-back on the right or slot into the defensive midfield and wants to add to his five appearances for Germany.
Henrichs was part of the youthful German squad which won the 2017 Confederations Cup, but his last international appearance was as a replacement in the 6-0 thrashing by Spain last November.
"He has had a bit of bad luck with injury this season, but as a German international he plays at a high quality and can be used in a variety of positions," said Leipzig sports director Markus Kroesche.
also read
Bundesliga: Struggling FC Koln appoint veteran Friedhelm Funkel as caretaker manager for rest of season
FC Koln who are in their second season back in the top flight since promotion in 2019, sit second-from-bottom in the table, three points behind Arminia Bielefeld who occupy the relegation play-off spot.
Bundesliga: Jerome Boateng's confirmed exit sparks tension at Bayern Munich
Behind the scenes, confirmation of Boateng's exit is causing tension.
European football matchday: Manchester City resume quadruple quest; all-Basque final in Spain
Leicester are chasing a double over the leaders after a stunning 5-2 win at the Etihad Stadium in September. Former City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is in fine form after scoring seven goals in his last four games for Leicester.