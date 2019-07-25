Bundesliga: RB Leipzig sign England U-21 forward Ademola Lookman from Everton for reported fee of $28 million

Berlin: Everton forward Ademola Lookman has joined RB Leipzig on a five-year contract, the two clubs announced on Thursday, in a deal worth a reported £22.5 million ($28 million).

Lookman, 21, spent the second half of the 2017/18 campaign on loan at the Bundesliga club, registering five goals and four assists in 11 league appearances, but returned to Goodison Park last season.

The England Under-21 international joined Everton from Charlton in 2017, scoring four goals in 48 matches for the club.

He played 24 times in all competitions for manager Marco Silva last season, starting six games and scoring once.

"I'm very happy to be back here and would like to continue where I left off in the second half of 2018 for RB Leipzig," Lookman told the club's website.

"Of course, I'm also looking forward to seeing my teammates again and would like to help the team to continue to celebrate great successes."