Bundesliga: RB Leipzig keep Bayern Munich waiting for German title with win over Stuttgart
Julian Nagelsmann's Leipzig trimmed Bayern's lead at the top to seven points with three games left. The Bundesliga takes a break next weekend forcing Bayern to wait for another chance to clinch the title.
Berlin: Second-placed RB Leipzig made Bayern Munich wait to be crowned Bundesliga champions as Emil Forsberg netted a second-half penalty in a 2-0 home win on Sunday against 10-man Stuttgart.
Defeat for Leipzig would have confirmed Bayern as German champions for the ninth straight season despite Hansi Flick's side losing 2-1 at Mainz on Saturday.
However, Leipzig made sure the champagne went back on ice in Munich for at least another fortnight after Stuttgart played most of the game a man down.
With just 12 minutes gone, 19-year-old defender Naouirou Ahamada was shown a red card, upgraded from yellow after a VAR review, for a rough tackle on Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara.
Haidara headed the hosts into the lead just 20 seconds after half-time when the Malian midfielder smashed home a Dani Olmo cross.
Having been brought down in the area, Forsberg picked himself up and converted a penalty as Julian Nagelsmann's Leipzig trimmed Bayern's lead at the top to seven points with three games left.
The Bundesliga takes a break next weekend forcing Bayern to wait for another chance to clinch the title.
