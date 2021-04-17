Bundesliga: RB Leipzig hand Bayern Munich title edge after Hoffenheim stalemate

Leipzig thought they had won the game at the death when Yussuf Poulsen headed in but he was penalised for handball after the referee consulted the pitchside monitor.

Leipzig had a last-minute goal ruled out and were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Hoffenheim on Friday to hand the Bundesliga title initiative back to Bayern Munich.

Second-placed Leipzig have 61 points but Bayern can stretch their lead to seven points with victory at third-placed Wolfsburg on Saturday with five games left.

Bayern, smarting from their Champions League exit at the hands of PSG in midweek, are seeking a ninth consecutive German title.

Friday's result was a fair outcome with Julian Nagelsmann's side taking until the 53rd minute to have an attempt on target with Christopher Nkunku failing to trouble the Hoffenheim keeper.

"We had a lot of good situations that we didn't use well enough," said Nagelsmann.

"We also had a lot of bad luck with the goal at the end, which was ruled out. It wasn't our best game, but we played well. We were the better team, but we didn't have enough scoring chances."

Nagelsmann went into the game with speculation linking him as Hansi Flick's successor at Bayern next season.

Flick, meanwhile, seen as the man to replace Joachim Loew as national team coach after the European Championship, has yet to confirm he will stay at Munich where he has a contract until 2024.