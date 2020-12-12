Bundesliga: RB Leipzig go top as Borussia Dortmund crash to heavy home defeat against Stuttgart
The victory left Leipzig a point clear of defending champions Bayern, who can regain first place at FC Union later on Saturday in Berlin.
Berlin: Fresh from knocking Manchester United out of the Champions League in midweek, RB Leipzig saw off Werder Bremen 2-0 on Saturday to leapfrog Bayern Munich into top spot in the Bundesliga table.
Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer converted a penalty and Dani Olmo, who shone in the attacking midfield role, grabbed a first-half goal for the hosts.
The victory left Leipzig a point clear of defending champions Bayern, who can regain first place at FC Union later on Saturday in Berlin.
The home win capped a good week for Leipzig, who knocked United out of Europe on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.
Borussia Dortmund, also through to the knock-out stages in Europe, lost ground in the title race, dropping to fifth, after crashing 5-1 at home to Stuttgart, whose winger Silas Wamangituka netted twice.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bundesliga: Erling Haaland ruled out for a month due to muscle injury, says Dortmund coach Lucien Favre
Favre told broadcaster Sky that the Norwegian forward will not be able to play “until early January” and linked the injury to the busy schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bundesliga: Wout Weghorst stars with two goals as Wolfsburg beat Werder Bremen 5-3 after Maradona tribute
VfL Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen played an eight-goal thriller as Wolfsburg won their Bundesliga game 5-3 after paying tribute to Diego Maradona.
Champions League: Manchester United crash out after losing to RB Leipzig; Ronaldo brace sees Juventus ease past Barcelona
Leipzig must wait until Wednesday to find out whether they finish first or second in the section, after the contest between last season's runners-up PSG and Turkish champions Basaksehir was interrupted with the score 0-0 in the 14th minute.