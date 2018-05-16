You are here:
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl leaves club by mutual consent

Sports AFP May 16, 2018 18:29:05 IST

Berlin: Bundesliga side RB Leipzig confirmed on Wednesday that they have parted company with coach Ralph Hasenhuettl, whose contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

Soccer Football - Europa League Quarter Final First Leg - RB Leipzig vs Olympique de Marseille - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - April 5, 2018 RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl before the match REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel - RC14DC050940

Ralph Hasenhuettl lead RB Leipzig to a second-place finish in their first season in the Bundesliga. Reuters

"It is perfectly legitimate for the club to decide not to seek an extension," said Hasenhuettl, who had a contract until June 2019.

"However, we also emphasised that it would not be desirable for both sides to enter a final contract year without a long-term future."

The 50-year-old Austrian took charge of Leipzig for 2016/17, steering them to second place in the Bundesliga in a stunning first season in Germany's top flight to qualify for the Champions League.

However, they finished third in their group this season and Leipzig, who are backed by energy drinks giants Red Bull, finished sixth in the 2017/18 Bundesliga to qualify for the Europa League next season.


Updated Date: May 16, 2018 18:29 PM

