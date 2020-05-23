Bundesliga: Raphael Guerreiro, Achraf Hakimi score as Dortmund beat Wolfsburg; Kai Havertz bags brace in Bayer win

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund scored a goal in each half through Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi to beat hosts VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Saturday for their sixth straight Bundesliga win to stay on the heels of leaders Bayern Munich.

Portugal international Guerreiro tapped in a cutback from Thorgan Hazard after Erling Haaland had failed to connect in the 32nd minute, and Hakimi fired in from a fine Jadon Sancho assist — his 16th of the season — in the 78th to make sure of the three points.

The result lifted Dortmund to 57 points, one behind Bayern, who are in action against Eintracht Frankfurt later on Saturday. The Bundesliga resumed last week with no fans, after more than two months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dortmund central defender Mats Hummels was taken off at halftime with a knock on the leg, although he did not appear to be seriously injured. Dortmund may also have been thinking ahead to Tuesday’s big game against Bayern.

The Wolves only briefly got a look-in when Renato Steffen was sent through right after the restart, but with only keeper Roman Burki to beat his shot glanced the bar and sailed high.

They have now lost five consecutive home games to Dortmund, the first team to do that at Wolfsburg, while Dortmund have won their last six league games in a row.

Wolfsburg, who suffered their first defeat in eight league games, were left with 10 men when substitute Felix Klaus was sent off for a rough challenge.

Havertz scores brace as Bayer beat Moenchengladbach

Kai Havertz scored a brace for the second match in a row to lead Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-1 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach as they leap-frogged their opponents to go third in the Bundesliga.

As with all Bundesliga matches since the coronavirus outbreak, the game was played behind closed doors but the stands were brightened by around 20,000 cutouts of real Gladbach fans, who had paid 19 euros ($20.71) each to have their cardboard images placed in the stadium.

After beating Werder Bremen 4-1 in their first game back since the coronavirus stoppage, Leverkusen got off the mark in the seventh minute.

Gladbach lost possession in midfield, the ball was played wide to Karim Bellarabi and he found Havertz who slotted it past Yann Sommer for his ninth league goal of the season.

The Foals levelled seven minutes after the restart when Ramy Bensebaini chipped the ball over the Leverkusen defence and Marcus Thuram waited for it to drop before firing a first-time shot past Lucas Hradecky.

Six minutes later, Leverkusen regained the lead with a penalty. Bellarabi broke away down the right and fired across the face of the goal but was felled by Nico Elvedi’s sliding challenge.

The referee pointed to the spot, confirmed his decision after a long VAR review and Havertz converted despite Sommer getting a hand to the ball.

Sven Bender headed in a third from a free kick in the 81st minute to leave Leverkusen third with 53 points, one ahead of Gladbach, who dropped to fourth, and four behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund.