Bundesliga: Out-of-favour Bayern Munich forward Sandro Wagner set to leave Germany for Chinese club Tianjin Teda

Berlin: Bayern Munich forward Sandro Wagner is on the verge of joining Chinese club Tianjin Teda, according to German media reports on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old former Germany international has started just once for the Bundesliga champions this season and failed to even make the squad for their past two games.

Wagner joined the club from Hoffenheim for 13 million euros (14.8 million euros) last January to provide cover for Robert Lewandowski.

Top-selling daily Bild reported that Bayern had already rejected an offer of five million euros from Tianjin Teda.

The Chinese club are coached by Uli Stielike, who was part of the West Germany side that won the 1980 European Championship.

