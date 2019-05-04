Bundesliga: Mainz striker Jean-Philippe Mateta's late equaliser ends RB Leipzig's six-game winning streak

Berlin: French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a late equaliser for Mainz to end RB Leipzig's six-game winning streak in a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Mateta's 83rd-minute goal snatched a point after Timo Werner had put Leipzig on course for victory with a goal and two assists.

"We could have scored five or six goals today but we didn't defend as well as we usually do," Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick told Eurosport.

The draw is an untimely set back for in-form Leipzig, coming just a week before they host league leaders Bayern Munich.

With Bayern two points ahead of second place Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig could make a potentially title-deciding intervention by beating the leaders.

They also face Bayern in the German Cup final later this month, but Rangnick said that his side were not getting distracted by the chance of silverware.

"This game had nothing to do with the cup final, and the Bayern game next week is not a dress rehearsal, it is a normal Bundesliga game," Rangnick said.

Mainz took the wind out of Leipzig's sails as they came from 3-1 down to earn a well-deserved draw.

Werner set up Lukas Klostermann as Leipzig took an early lead on the counter-attack.

Klostermann then doubled the lead in controversial circumstances, after teammate Willi Orban appeared to foul Mainz striker Karim Onisiwo in the build-up.

Onisiwo got his revenge just before half-time, turning Klostermann in the box to fire Mainz back into the game.

Werner, though, showed quick feet and a cool head to restore his side's two-goal lead after the break and notch up his 16th league goal of the season.

Moussa Niakhate prodded in another goal for Mainz at a corner on 67 minutes, before Mateta beat the offside trap to slot in a late equaliser.

Leipzig's midfield maestro Kevin Kampl will miss next week's clash with Bayern after picking up a yellow card late in the game.

"We will have to think of something else in that position," said Rangnick.

Leipzig remain in third after securing Champions League qualification last week

