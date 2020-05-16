You are here:
Bundesliga Live Streaming: When and where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke in India

Sports FP Trending May 16, 2020 12:59:45 IST

After the sporting action indefinite halt over the last few months due to the widespread of COVID-19 pandemic, football fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief with the restart of the Bundesliga 2019-20 season.

One of the first matches after the resumption of the German football season will be between the two top tier clubs Borussia Dortmund and Schalke.

Bundesliga returns to live-action and it will be Borussia Dortmund playing the derby against FC Schalke 04 at home without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dortmund who are at the second position in the Bundesliga league table with 51 points will take on Schalke who are at the sixth position with 47 points.

The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park and is the first major European league to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Axel Witsel and Emre Can will not be playing for Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou, Nico Schulz and Marco Reus will also be absent. Schalke will not see Omar Mascarell and Ozan Kabak playing and Benjamin Stambouli is doubtful suggest media reports.

A victory for Dortmund on Saturday will help them narrow the gap with leaders Bayern Munich to just a single point. However, the match will be played behind closed doors and fan entry to stadiums has been prohibited to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

When and where to watch Bundesliga live streaming Borusiia Dortmund vs Schalke match?

The Bundesliga fixture between Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke will start at 7 pm on Saturday, 16 May. The match will be aired on the Star Sports Network’s Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2. It can be live-streamed on Hotstar.

Date

Match

Time (IST)

Saturday, 16 May

Borussia Dortmund v/s Schalke 04

7.00 PM

FC Augsburg v/s VfL Wolfsburg

7.00 PM

Fortuna Düsseldorf v/s SC Paderborn 07

7.00 PM

RB Leipzig v/s SC Freiburg

7.00 PM

TSG Hoffenheim v/s Hertha Berlin

7.00 PM

Eintracht Frankfurt v/s Borussia Monchengladbach

10.00 PM

Sunday, 17 May

FC Cologne v/s Mainz

7.00 PM

FC Union Berlin v/s Bayern Munich

9.30 PM

Sunday, 18 May

Werder Bremen v/s Bayer Leverkusen

12.00 AM

Updated Date: May 16, 2020 12:59:45 IST



