Bundesliga: League-leaders Borussia Dortmund turn down Germany international Julian Weigl's request for PSG transfer

Berlin: Germany midfielder Julian Weigl has confirmed reports that Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund turned down his request for a transfer to Paris Saint Germain in the current window.

"I have to accept that those responsible at the club didn't want to release me (from his contract)," the 23-year-old, who has made five appearances for Germany, told German magazine Sports Bild, adding, "now my full concentration is on being successful with BVB (Dortmund)"

After winger Christian Pulisic signed for Chelsea in early January, sports director Michael Zorc stated the club would not sell any more players before the transfer window closes on Thursday with Dortmund on course for their first Bundesliga title since 2012.

With Weigl unavailable, PSG completed the signing of Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, 24, on Monday from Zenit Saint Petersburg on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

However, Weigl's desire to leave Dortmund is understandable, given his lack of opportunities in the first half of the season, after being courted by PSG and their head coach Thomas Tuchel, who gave him his Bundesliga debut at Dortmund in 2015.

The arrivals of Belgium World Cup star Axel Witsel and burly Danish international Thomas Delaney last summer left no room for Weigl in Dortmund's defensive midfield and he started the season on the bench.

However, injury to key defender Manuel Akanji in December gave Weigl the chance to switch to centre-back and he has been outstanding in his three games in the back four to keep Dortmund six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.

"I actually feel much better now than in the first-half of the season. When Paris showed interest in me before the second half of the season, of course I was thinking about my future. I wanted to improve my sporting situation and it is no secret that things work well for me under Thomas Tuchel. I have informed those responsible at BVB of my thoughts," Weigl admitted.

