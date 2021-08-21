Bundesliga: Jesse Marsch wins battle of American managers as RB Leipzig thrash Stuttgart
Victory was a welcome boost for new Leipzig boss Marsch, in the first ever clash between two American coaches in the Bundesliga.
Jesse Marsch celebrated his first Bundesliga win in charge of RB Leipzig in a battle of the US coaches on Friday, as his side cruised to a 4-0 victory over Pellegrino Matarazzo's VfB Stuttgart.
Victory was a welcome boost for new Leipzig boss Marsch, in the first ever clash between two American coaches in the Bundesliga.
Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored brilliant long-range goals either side of half-time as Leipzig bounced back from a disappointing opening day loss to Mainz last week.
"It was a great reaction after last weekend. We said we needed to show our passion today, and we were sharp from the very beginning," said Marsch.
"It was a great performance from us, but we have to keep playing bravely," he added.
Marsch's side put on a furious attacking display in the first half, chalking up 12 shots on goal before they finally broke Stuttgart's defences on 38 minutes.
The goal was worth waiting for, as Szoboszlai smashed the ball into the bottom corner from outside the area to open his Bundesliga account.
Emil Forsberg doubled the lead straight from the kick-off in the second half, flicking the ball past the goalkeeper after a brilliant backheel assist from Andre Silva.
Szoboszlai made it 3-0 almost by accident a few minutes later. His fizzing free-kick was intended as a cross, but sailed into the bottom corner without anyone else getting a touch.
"You don't get much better than that in front of the fans on your home debut," said the Hungarian.
Silva then also scored his first goal for Leipzig on his home bow, coolly converted from the penalty spot after a hotly disputed handball decision.
"The penalty decision did not change the game. Leipzig were just a class above today," said Matarazzo.
"We didn't really play a team of this quality in pre-season, and talking about something is different to actually experiencing it."
also read
Bundesliga: Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann eager to collect titles like 'hamster' after Super Cup success
Bayern swept aside league rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Tuesday to win the German Super Cup with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice in a stellar performance.
Legendary Bayern Munich, Germany striker Gerd Mueller passes away aged 75
During a glittering career, Mueller scored a record 365 goals for Bayern in the Bundesliga during the 1960s and 70s, as well as scoring 68 times for West Germany in 62 internationals.
Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski strikes as Bayern Munich draw season opener at Borussia Moenchengladbach
Bayern's new head coach Julian Nagelsmann is still waiting for his first victory after three defeats and a draw in pre-season friendlies.