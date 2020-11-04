Bundesliga: Jerome Boateng eager to begin discussing contract extension with Bayern Munich, says agent
'We are open to contract talks and would be delighted to have them with Bayern,' Boateng's representative Damir Smoljan told Sport1.
Berlin: Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng wants to start contract extension talks with the European champions his agent said on Wednesday amid uncertainty surrounding the future of fellow centre-back David Alaba.
Boateng, 32, a 2014 World Cup winner, is out of contract in June.
"We are open to contract talks and would be delighted to have them with Bayern," Boateng's representative Damir Smoljan told Sport1.
"Jerome feels unbelievably well here and the team is incredibly focused and professional."
Boateng joined Bayern in 2011 and has won eight Bundesliga titles.
He was also a key member of the Bayern team which won Champions League titles in 2013 and last August.
The timing of his agent's comments come days after Bayern revealed a stalemate with Alaba, 28, who also has only seven months left on his current deal.
Boateng also underlined his form on Tuesday with his first Champions League goal for five years before saying the Bavarian squad are all behind Alaba.
Along with fellow stars Mats Hummels and Thomas Mueller, Boateng was told in March 2019 by Germany coach Joachim Loew his international career was over.
However, the trio's current form has led to calls to reinstate them for next June's postponed Euro 2020.
Bayern coach Hansi Flick said senior club bosses "are all glad" to see Boateng in such eye-catching form.
Flick praised Boateng's "very good" performance in Salzburg as his goal "paved the way" to victory.
Bayern lost Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool in September and Alaba, who has reportedly demanded a huge pay rise, looks set to leave in the coming months.
The league leaders have made no secret, like all top-flight clubs in Germany, their finances have been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Players have to become more understanding. We have insane financial losses and haven't had a spectator in the stadium for eight months," chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Sport Bild.
