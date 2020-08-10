Bundesliga: Jadon Sancho travels to Dortmund's pre-season camp as Manchester United switch deadline expires
Sancho is of the brightest talents in Europe and Dortmund, who finished second in the Bundesliga last season, had slapped a $140 million price tag on him.
Berlin: Jadon Sancho travelled with Borussia Dortmund to their pre-season training camp on Monday, the day the Bundesliga club's deadline for the England winger's possible transfer to Manchester United expired.
The 20-year-old is of the brightest talents in Europe and Dortmund, who finished second in the Bundesliga last season, had slapped a 120 million euros ($140 million) price tag on him.
Media in the United Kingdom reported last week that United were close to signing the starlet.
Reports of a switch to United became rife over the weekend after Sancho was spotted at a party in London before returning to Dortmund.
In an interview last week, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke ruled out a transfer of Sancho once their week-long camp in Switzerland started Monday.
