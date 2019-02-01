Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin boss Pal Dardai bans any mention of club's impending cup fixture against Bayern Munich

Berlin: Hertha Berlin boss Pal Dardai has banned any talk of Bayern Munich's looming cup visit to keep his side focused on Saturday's Bundesliga match at home to Wolfsburg.

Hertha host German giants Bayern next Wednesday at the Olympic Stadium in a plum German Cup last-16 tie and Dardai is so fed up of hearing about the imminent visit that he has banned any reference to them.

"I don't want to hear a thing about Bayern. And also not about any ticket requests — it's only about Wolfsburg," said Dardai, with both Hertha and Wolfsburg on 28 points in the Bundesliga table.

"There will be no better preparation than having three points against Wolfsburg behind us," he added.

Hertha have already stunned Bayern this season, deservedly running out 2-0 winners when the sides met in the league last September after captain Vedad Ibisevic converted a penalty and playmaker Ondrej Duda netted a superb second goal before the break.

With the pair in form, seventh-placed Hertha are unbeaten in their first two games of 2019 and are knocking on the door of the European places for next season, but Wolfsburg are just behind them in eighth.

It has been 10 years since Hertha last took seven points from their first three games after the Bundesliga's winter break and Dardai wants to beat Wolfsburg, who lost their last two games, to boost confidence before the cup showdown.

"On our day, we can beat anybody. And I'll say it now, when we have our fans behind us and everyone is fit, we will win on Saturday. But to do that, you have to work hard and not think about Bayern," said Dardai.

