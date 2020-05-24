You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Bundesliga: Heiko Herrlich finally makes debut as Augsburg manager after 75-day wait with 3-0 win over Schalke

Sports The Associated Press May 24, 2020 19:58:05 IST

Berlin: After waiting 75 days, Heiko Herrlich finally made his debut in charge of Augsburg in a 3-0 win at Schalke in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Bundesliga: Heiko Herrlich finally makes debut as Augsburg manager after 75-day wait with 3-0 win over Schalke

Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich shouts instructions to his players during their fixture against Schalke. AP

Herrlich had been due to make his Augsburg debut as the league resumed from its coronavirus-induced two-month break last weekend, but he broke quarantine restrictions to buy toiletries just days before and had to watch from afar as his side was beaten 2-1 at home by Wolfsburg.

Herrlich was only allowed to return to lead the side after twice testing negative for COVID-19, as per the league’s strict hygiene measures against the pandemic.

He could hardly have had a better start against Schalke in Gelsenkirchen, where the game, like all Bundesliga games for the rest of the season, was played without any fans present.

Eduard Löwen opened the scoring with a fine free kick in the sixth minute, Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee punished a Schalke defensive error in the 76th and Sergio Cordova wrapped up Augsburg’s win in injury time.

Schalke was one of the clubs threatened financially by the league’s suspension, but David Wagner’s team has now conceded seven goals in two games since its resumption after the 4-0 derby defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

Later Sunday, Leipzig was playing at Mainz and Cologne was hosting Fortuna Düsseldorf for a Rhine derby.

Updated Date: May 24, 2020 19:58:05 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) study shows increased mortality in COVID-19 patients just as ICMR widens its use in India

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 24 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 24 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres