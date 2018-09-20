Bundesliga: German Football Association announces plans for eSports competition in top two leagues

Berlin: Bundesliga teams will battle it out online this season with the German Football League (DFL) announcing plans for an eSports competition for the clubs in Germany's top two leagues.

The DFL say top 36 clubs in Germany's first and second Bundesliga divisions have the chance to play off to be the German club champion in eFootball. The initiative is in collaboration with Electronic Arts, who publish the highly successful FIFA game series.

"ESport a not only highly popular among young people, it is almost part of everyday culture — in Germany and far beyond," said Christian Seifert, the managing director of the DFL.

"It is a matter of shaping the future and responding to changes in media consumption and leisure time in the digital age," Seifert added.