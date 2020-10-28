Sports

Bundesliga: Fans to be barred from stadiums yet again after spike in COVID-19 infections across Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel and governors of the country’s 16 states passed new restrictions against the virus on Wednesday.

The Associated Press October 28, 2020 23:07:59 IST
Bundesliga: Fans to be barred from stadiums yet again after spike in COVID-19 infections across Germany

Representational image. 640

The Bundesliga will have to play without fans again after the tentative return of spectators was cut short due to rising coronavirus infections in Germany.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and governors of the country’s 16 states passed new restrictions against the virus on Wednesday.

Professional football matches will have to be played without spectators starting Monday and for the rest of November, while amateur sports have been suspended altogether.

The Bundesliga has been playing with limited or no fans present this season anyway, with teams following local restrictions based on infection rates. But Wednesday’s new measures are the first nationwide clampdown since the Bundesliga’s two-month suspension when the pandemic began in March.

Germany’s disease control agency earlier reported a record 14,964 new infections over the previous 24 hours, and another 27 COVID 19-related deaths, taking the overall death toll to 10,098.

Updated Date: October 28, 2020 23:07:59 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

England set to face Ireland in football friendly after New Zealand pull out over COVID-19 concerns
Sports

England set to face Ireland in football friendly after New Zealand pull out over COVID-19 concerns

The friendly will act as a Nations League warm-up for both teams. England face Belgium and Iceland in Group A2 and the Republic take on Wales and Bulgaria in B4.

Marcus Rashford 'blown away' by grassroots pledges from restaurants and cafes to feed kids
Sports

Marcus Rashford 'blown away' by grassroots pledges from restaurants and cafes to feed kids

In June, Rashford successfully lobbied the government to extend free school meals through the summer. But on Wednesday, a motion backed by him to extend it again was rejected largely along party lines.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino tests positive for COVID-19, says he's suffering 'mild symptoms'
Sports

FIFA president Gianni Infantino tests positive for COVID-19, says he's suffering 'mild symptoms'

Infantino has travelled little during the coronavirus pandemic, but he attended a signing ceremony at the White House last month to mark normalised relations for Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.