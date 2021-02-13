Bundesliga: Erling Haaland spares Borussia Dortmund blushes in Hoffenheim draw; Bayer Leverkusen drop points
Erling Braut Haaland's 81st minute strike averted a fourth defeat in five Bundesliga games for crisis-hit Borussia Dortmund.
Berlin: A late equaliser from Erling Braut Haaland spared Borussia Dortmund's blushes on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim.
Yet interim coach Edin Terzic remains under pressure with his side three points adrift of the Champions League places in sixth.
England international Jadon Sancho gave Dortmund a perfect start, racing up the left-wing to score his fourth league goal this season on 24 minutes.
Yet the lead didn't last long, as Munas Dabbur scuffed a shot past Marwin Hitz to level the scores just seven minutes later.
Ihlas Bebou bundled in Hoffenheim's second just after half-time, the ball bouncing off the Togolese and back into the goal as Hitz tried to beat away a dangerous cross from the left wing.
Haaland had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half before pouncing on a misplaced pass to snatch a crucial late equaliser.
Fellow Champions League hopefuls Bayer Leverkusen also dropped points after they conceded two late goals to draw 2-2 with strugglers Mainz.
Lucas Alario tapped in a low Moussa Diaby cross to give Leverkusen the lead on 14 minutes, and Patrik Schick appeared to seal three points with a second on 84 minutes.
Yet second-from bottom Mainz were rewarded for a brave performance as late goals from Robert Glatzel and Kevin Stoeger saw them save a point and continue their recent return to form.
Elsewhere, Werder Bremen were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Freiburg while Sami Khedira helped rescue a 1-1 draw for Hertha Berlin against boyhood club Stuttgart.
Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic headed in his ninth goal of the season to give Stuttgart the lead at the end of a scrappy first half.
Yet Khedira, who joined Hertha from Juventus in January, came off the bench in the second-half and set up a late equaliser for 17-year-old Luca Netz and save the capital club from a fifth straight defeat.
