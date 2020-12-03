Bundesliga: Erling Haaland ruled out for a month due to muscle injury, says Dortmund coach Lucien Favre
Favre told broadcaster Sky that the Norwegian forward will not be able to play “until early January” and linked the injury to the busy schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dortmund: Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will be out for a month with a muscle tear, coach Lucien Favre said on Wednesday.
Favre told broadcaster Sky that the Norwegian forward will not be able to play “until early January” and linked the injury to the busy schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Perhaps he has been playing too much,” Favre added.
Haaland has scored 10 goals in eight Bundesliga games this season and six goals in four matches in the Champions League.
Haaland missed Dortmund's penultimate Champions League group-stage game against Lazio, and is also set to miss their final group game against Zenit St Petersburg next week. He trained with Dortmund on Tuesday, a day before the German team hosted the Italian outfit.
Many clubs have expressed concern about higher-than-normal injury rates, especially for muscle problems, after the pandemic meant more games were squeezed into a shorter amount of time.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund beaten at home by Cologne, Bayern Munich extend lead
Cologne held on in Dortmund to end its 18-game run without a win in the league. Erling Haaland and Mats Hummels missed late chances for Dortmund.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund mum over possibility of Youssoufa Moukoko’s debut in Hertha Berlin clash
Dortmund put out a video in midweek hinting that Moukoko could feature in Berlin, but on Friday head coach Lucien Favre insisted no decision has been made.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Waztke says each fanless match costs them four million euros
In Thursday's annual general meeting, held online because of the pandemic, Watzke said he fears losses of up to 75 million euros this season.