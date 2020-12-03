Bundesliga: Erling Haaland ruled out for a month due to muscle injury, says Dortmund coach Lucien Favre

Favre told broadcaster Sky that the Norwegian forward will not be able to play “until early January” and linked the injury to the busy schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dortmund: Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will be out for a month with a muscle tear, coach Lucien Favre said on Wednesday.

Favre told broadcaster Sky that the Norwegian forward will not be able to play “until early January” and linked the injury to the busy schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Perhaps he has been playing too much,” Favre added.

Haaland has scored 10 goals in eight Bundesliga games this season and six goals in four matches in the Champions League.

Haaland missed Dortmund's penultimate Champions League group-stage game against Lazio, and is also set to miss their final group game against Zenit St Petersburg next week. He trained with Dortmund on Tuesday, a day before the German team hosted the Italian outfit.

Many clubs have expressed concern about higher-than-normal injury rates, especially for muscle problems, after the pandemic meant more games were squeezed into a shorter amount of time.