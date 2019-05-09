Bundesliga: England international Jadon Sancho set to miss out on Borussia Dortmund's key clash against Duesseldorf

Berlin: England international Jadon Sancho is set to miss out on Borussia Dortmund's last home game of the season this weekend amid doubts over his fitness, coach Lucien Favre said on Thursday.

Sancho trained individually on Thursday, and Favre confirmed that he and "one or two others" had been unable to train with the team this week.

"Jadon has not trained this week. We will see tomorrow. If they are able to train, then we will decide (whether they can play)," Favre said at a press conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Fortuna Duesseldorf, adding that defender Abdou Diallo had also not been able to train.

The game is a must-win for Bundesliga title challengers Dortmund, who sit four points behind league leaders Bayern Munich with two games to go.

Regardless of the result in Dortmund, Bayern can wrap up a seventh successive title with a win at RB Leipzig on Saturday afternoon.

