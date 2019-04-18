Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt sign striker Luka Jovic on permanent contract from Benfica after successful loan spell

Berlin: Barcelona and Real Madrid target Luka Jovic has signed a permanent contract at Eintracht Frankfurt, ending his two-year loan from Benfica, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Wednesday.

Serbian talent Jovic, 21, who has fired his way onto the radar of Europe's top clubs with 25 goals so far this season, had been on loan from the Portuguese club, who Frankfurt face in their Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday.

In March, Frankfurt revealed that the loan deal included the option to buy Jovic for around seven million euros ($7.9m). On Wednesday, they announced that they had done so, with Jovic signing a contract which would keep him at the club until 2023.

"Luka's development has been very pleasing and for us there was no question that we wanted to bind him to the club long term. He is a player with extraordinary abilities," said Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic in a statement.

With several of Europe's top clubs reportedly considering making a bid for Jovic, it is still unclear whether the Serbian will stay at Frankfurt beyond this season, or whether the club will decide to sell him on at a substantial profit.

Last week, Jovic's father told German newspaper Bild that his son wanted to stay in Frankfurt.

