Bundesliga: Edin Terzić makes winning start as Borussia Dortmund head coach with win over Werder Bremen

Berlin: Edin Terzić guided Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen in his coaching debut Tuesday to snap a three-game winless run in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored the winner from close range on a rebound in the 79th minute after Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka saved his penalty attempt.

“I’m happy, relieved and tired,” Terzić said after his debut in charge of his hometown club. “But I don’t think I’m the only one. I’m sure one or two others will be sleeping on the bus back to Dortmund.”

Terzić hadn’t much time to settle in following his appointment Sunday, when his predecessor Lucien Favre was fired following Dortmund’s 5-1 loss to Stuttgart the day before.

Terzić made only one change to the lineup that faced Stuttgart on Saturday, handing the 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko his first start.

But it was Raphaël Guerreiro who broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, lifting the ball over Pavlenka after Jadon Sancho’s shot came back off Ömer Toprak’s thigh.

Kevin Möhwald equalized by shooting inside the right post in the 28th — a score preceded by Manuel Akanji losing the ball as he brought it out of defense.

Bremen defender Christian Groß was relieved when his attempted clearance out for a corner came back off the post in the 32nd, before Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki produced a brilliant flying save to deny Ludwig Augustinsson in the 42nd.

Sancho had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half, when the visitors kept pushing until Pavlenka conceded the penalty for bringing down Akanji while attempting to reach a rebound. He saved Reus’ effort from the spot, but the ball fell kindly for the Dortmund captain to tap in from close range.

Drama in Frankfurt

Lars Stindl completed a hat trick in injury time to salvage a 3-3 draw for Borussia Mönchengladbach at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Gladbach captain opened the scoring in the 14th minute, pulled one back with a penalty in the last minute when 10-man Frankfurt was ahead 3-1, and then equalized with a header in the fifth minute of injury time on his second attempt after Kevin Trapp saved his first.

André Silva scored two goals and set up another for Frankfurt, but the home side was to rue captain David Abraham’s sending off in the 81st as it failed to hold on and extended its winless run to nine games.

Stuttgart substitute Sasa Kalajdzic scored two late goals in a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin.

“The first half was ours, the second half Stuttgart's. So I'm not disappointed. It's another point that'll help us in the account,” said Union coach Urs Fischer, whose team next hosts Dortmund on Friday.

Also, Hertha Berlin drew with visiting Mainz 0-0.