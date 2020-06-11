You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Bundesliga: Coaches, substitutes won't be required to wear masks anymore while being in technical zone

Sports The Associated Press Jun 11, 2020 09:04:52 IST

Coaches and substitutes won't have to wear face masks on the touchline for much longer in German football, after one of the most striking measures against the coronavirus was relaxed.

The German federation and men's league said on Wednesday that people in a team's technical zone won't have to wear masks during the game, as long as they stay 1.5 meters (5 feet) away from each other. There was no mention of relaxing rules on masks at other times, such as during arrival at the stadium.

Bundesliga: Coaches, substitutes wont be required to wear masks anymore while being in technical zone

Borussia Monchengladbach players wear masks during a Bundesliga match. AP

Players on the field have never had to wear masks, and there were already relaxed rules for each team's head coach to be able to give instructions. More journalists will also be allowed at games.

The rule changes only take effect from Friday, so Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt's players and staff still wore masks on the sidelines of Wednesday's cup semifinal.

The federation and league said in a joint statement that the changes had the approval of the German labor ministry and that restricting the spread of the coronavirus remained their “highest priority.”

The German Bundesliga was the first of Europe's major football leagues to resume without fans amid the pandemic. It started play on 16 May and teams have since played five out of nine scheduled rounds of games.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 09:04:52 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

American study, involving 7.5 lakh COVID-19 patients, finds individuals with blood group 'O' less likely to contract coronavirus

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 10 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 10 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres