Bundesliga: Clubs allowed to have 20 percent of fan capacity in stadiums; away supporters barred
Germany's politicians are allowing each stadium to be at 20 percent capacity for the Bundesliga's 18 clubs, providing the seven-day rate of infection of the coronavirus is lower or equal to 35 per 100,000 inhabitants in the local region.
Berlin: Limited number of spectators can return to Germany's football stadiums when the new Bundesliga season kicks off this weekend after a six-week test phase was agreed Tuesday.
Germany's politicians are allowing each stadium to be at 20 percent capacity for the Bundesliga's 18 clubs, providing the seven-day rate of infection of the coronavirus is lower or equal to 35 per 100,000 inhabitants in the local region.
That means around 15,000 fans could now watch title holders Bayern Munich start the new season on Friday at home to Schalke 04 at the Allianz Arena.
Fans must wear face masks and stay 1.5 metres apart, while alcohol is banned and away supporters are not allowed.
"Sports events thrive on fans' support and atmosphere with an audience - this applies to Bundesliga games as well as to amateur sports," said Armin Laschet, state premier for Germany's football hotbed North-Rhine Westphalia.
There was already a test run in the first round of the German Cup last weekend.
A set number of fans were allowed into each ground with the numbers varying due to the different health authorities' regulations from region to region.
Following a two-month hiatus after the coronavirus pandemic hit Germany in March, the Bundesliga became the first of Europe's top leagues to resume in mid-May behind closed doors.
The last German league game played in front of fans was on 8 March.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa and Santiago Arias test positive for COVID-19, both players asymptomatic
Before the resumption of training on Friday, the entire Atletico Madrid first team squad underwent tests except for Costa and Arias.
Lionel Messi misses Barcelona training despite decision to stay at the club
While other players including Jordi Alba and Philippe Coutinho arrived for the session, Messi failed to appear at the Joan Gamper training complex for the session
Ligue 1: PSG's Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes test positive for COVID-19, according to reports
The 28-year-old Brazilian has COVID-19 as well as his Argentinian teammates Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, the same anonymous sources said.