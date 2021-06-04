Bundesliga: Champions Bayern Munich extend back-up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting stay at club by two years
The veteran 32-year-old Senegal striker, understudy to this season's Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski, was out of contract this month but has signed a new deal until 2023.
Berlin: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have extended the contract of back-up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting by two more years, it was announced Friday.
The veteran 32-year-old Senegal striker, understudy to this season's Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski, was out of contract this month but has signed a new deal until 2023.
Choupo-Moting scored nine goals in 32 matches for Bayern last season in all competitions and helped the Bavarian giants win a ninth straight Bundesliga league title.
When Lewandowski was sidelined by a knee injury in April, Choupo-Moting scored against his former club Paris Saint-Germain in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final as Bayern bowed out on away goals.
"I am proud to be here. FC Bayern is a very special club, the number one club in Germany and also one of the best clubs in the world," said Choupo-Moting in a statement.
✍️ #FCBayern verlängert Vertrag mit Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting bis 2023. 🔴⚪ #Choupo2023
— 🏆 MEISTER 🏆 (@FCBayern) June 4, 2021
"I want to continue to have success with the team, I'd like to reach the German Cup final in Berlin and ideally win the Champions League."
Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic described Choupo-Moting as a "a very important player for us, who performed strongly last season" and who can "help us achieve our goals in the next two years".
Bayern are set to start the 2021/22 Bundesliga season with Oliver Kahn as the club's new chairman and Julian Nagelsmann as head coach, replacing Hansi Flick who will take charge of the Germany team after the Euro 2020 finals.
also read
Bundesliga: Coach Oliver Glasner leaves Wolfsburg for Eintracht Frankfurt
Glasner, 46, led Wolfsburg to a top-four finish last season, but will now forego the chance to lead the club in the Champions League in order to join Eintracht, who finished fifth.
Bundesliga: Oliver Kahn to replace Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as Bayern chairman next month
Rummenigge's departure represents the start of a new era at Bayern with Julian Nagelsmann, 33, also replacing Hansi Flick as head coach going into next season.
LaLiga: David Alaba signs for Real Madrid on five-year contract after leaving Bayern Munich
Alaba has been hugely successful at Bayern, where he spent 13 years, having won two Champions League trophies and 10 league titles among other silverware.