Bundesliga: Bottom-ranked Stuttgart sack coach Tayfun Korkut after seven games in charge

Berlin: Stuttgart have sacked coach Tayfun Korkut after the team won just once in seven league games, making him the first Bundesliga coach to be shown the door this season.

"The lack of any progress on the sporting front during this season and the negative results have led us to take this step," the club's sporting director Michael Reschke said.

Stuttgart are bottom of the Bundesliga after taking just five points this season and the 3-1 reverse at Hanover on Saturday sealed Korkut's fate. Korkut, a former Turkey international, had only taken over from Hannes Wolf in January.

The club's youth team coach has taken temporary charge until a full-time replacement is appointed.