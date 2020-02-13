Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach's clash against Cologne rescheduled for 11 March due to storm

Frankfurt: The Bundesliga game between title challenger Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne has been rescheduled for 11 March after it was postponed due to a storm.

The new date means a tough run of games for Gladbach, which is four points off Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich with a game in hand.

Within nine days, Gladbach will have to host Borussia Dortmund, play the rescheduled game against local rival Cologne, and then visit Eintracht Frankfurt.

“This date isn't the one we'd definitely have wished for, but we can live with the scheduling," Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said in a statement on Thursday.

The game was scheduled for last Sunday. Hours before kickoff, it was called off due to an approaching storm which also affected fixtures in England, the Netherlands and Belgium. Gladbach said it feared the storm could have caused dangerous conditions for fans travelling back from the game.

