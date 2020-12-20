Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram apologises for spitting in opponent's face
Thuram was sent off after spitting at Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch during a confrontation between the pair Saturday, with the score at 1-1. Hoffenheim conceded another goal after Thuram was red-carded and went on to lose 2-1.
Monchengladbach: Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram has apologized for spitting in an opponent's face during a game as he faces a lengthy ban.
“Today something took place that is not in my character and must never happen. I reacted to an opponent in a wrong way and something occurred accidentally and not intentionally,” Thuram wrote on Instagram late Saturday.
“I apologize to everyone, to Stefan Posch, to my opponents, to my teammates, to my family and to all those who saw my reaction. Of course, I accept all the consequences of my gesture.”
Thuram is likely to miss several weeks of games in the new year, dealing another blow to eighth-place Gladbach's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for a second straight season. Schalke defender Ozan Kabak missed five games after he spat in the direction of an opponent in September.
also read
Extra concussion substitutes to be trialed in world football starting next month
Teams will be allowed a permanent substitution in concussion cases, with the player involved not allowed to return later in the game.
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish handed nine-month driving ban for crashing car
As well as the driving ban, England midfielder Grealish was also fined £82,499 ($110,271).
Dutch footballer Quincy Promes arrested in connection with stabbing at family gathering, say reports
The 28-year-old Ajax forward Promes "is suspected of assault resulting in serious physical injury," popular daily tabloid De Telegraaf said.