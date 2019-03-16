Bundesliga: Borussia Moenchengladbach's bid for Champions League qualification suffers setback after draw against Freiburg

Berlin: Borussia Moenchengladbach suffered another setback in their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Freiburg on Friday.

Dieter Hecking's side had been on the heels of leaders Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich before the winter break, but have now failed to win in five of their last six matches.

The point does take Gladbach back above RB Leipzig, who visit struggling Schalke on Saturday, into third.

But Eintracht Frankfurt are only four points behind the Foals in fifth, with Bayer Leverkusen one further back and both teams still to play this weekend.

Gladbach fell behind early against Freiburg as Italian midfielder Vincenzo Grifo gave the visitors a 10th-minute lead.

Former Nice striker Alassane Plea equalised just six minutes later with his 14th goal of the season, but Gladbach needed a fine save from goalkeeper Yann Sommer to deny Grifo to secure only a point.

Dortmund visit Hertha Berlin on Saturday, looking to retake top spot from their title rivals Bayern Munich after the Bavarians moved ahead on goal difference last weekend.

